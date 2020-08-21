New Covid-19 cases linked to Auckland churches

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today including nine related to the Auckland community outbreak and two new imported cases.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says of the nine new community cases, five are linked to different churches in South Auckland and four are household contacts.

"There are 223 possible contacts from the churches who have been identified as linked to the cluster. Of this 223, 170 have been tested and the results are pending and further tracing and testing continues,” Dr Bloomfield says.

“Both the ministry and the public health services in Auckland would like to thank the Pasifika churches involved for their cooperation and their assistance in keeping their congregation safe.”

To date, 143 people linked to the Auckland cluster have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 70 people with positive tests.

Hospital

There are eight people receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19, all part of the Auckland community cluster.

Two are in Auckland City Hospital, one in North Shore Hospital, five are in Middlemore Hospital and one is in Waikato Hospital.

Dr Bloomfield says one of the cases in Middlemore is in intensive care.

Imported cases

The two new imported cases include a woman in her 30s who travelled from London via Hong Kong and arrived in New Zealand on August 15.

“The second is a main his 50s who returned from Bosra via Dubai and Sydney between August 16 and 17.”

Both have been transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

There are 1,315 confirmed cases in New Zealand. There are 105 active cases including 16 from managed isolation facilities.