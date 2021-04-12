New covid-19 locations of interest, border workers still not vaccinated

Six locations in Auckland are now under investigation following the return of a positive Covid-19 test result of a border worker yesterday.

Three of the new locations of interest are the Local Barbers and the Terminus Dairy in Mt Roskill South, which the person visited on April 7 and mobile and laptop repair firm Funtech on Queen St which they visited on March 29.

The Ministry of Health says anyone who visited the Bikanervala Bakery at 2 White Swan Road on April 7 between 1.30-2.30pm is considered a casual contact.

Anyone at these locations at this time is considered a casual contact and should monitor for any symptoms.

New Covid-19 case

The new covid-19 case at the border was deemed a close contact to the 24-year-old hotel cleaner who tested positive last week.

Both border workers are now in managed isolation and are closely linked to a cleaner at the Grand Millennium who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21.

The cleaner, known as Case A, and the worker who tested positive last week, are linked to a returnee who arrived back in New Zealand on March 13.

Vaccinations

Health director-general Ashley Bloomfield was grilled by media at a press conference today as it was revealed last week's positive Covid-19 case had not been vaccinated.

Although all border workers have been invited to be vaccinated, some have refused to get the jab.

"If people were unable to or unwilling to take up the offer, then other arrangements would be needed and that process is now underway," he says.

"There will be a whole lot of reasons why people have not yet taken up the offer. Now they have until the end of April to be vaccinated."

Dr Bloomfield says the Grand Millenium has had 80 per cent of its staff vaccinated, and is working hard to ensure the rest will accept vaccinations too.