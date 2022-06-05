New Covid case numbers 'drop' as whānau take Queen's Birthday break

There are 4,400 new community cases today, down on Saturday's 6,291, likely due to the holiday weekend.

The Health Ministry says the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6,779, about the same as last Sunday's 6,904.

There are presently 47,435 active community cases of the virus.

Two people in their 70s are among the eight deaths the ministry is reporting Sunday, as well as three people in their 80s and three aged over 90.

Six were women and two were men, who were from the Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Canterbury and Nelson-Marlborough DHB regions.

There have now been 1,229 Covid-related deaths in Aotearoa.

371 people are currently in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care. Their average age is 62.