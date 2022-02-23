New Covid case numbers rise over 3000

As Omicron continues to spread, another daily record has been reached as the Ministry of Health confirmed 3,297 new Covid-19 community cases today.

There are now 21,648 active cases.

Of today's new cases, there are 40 in Northland, 1,729 in Auckland, 297 in Waikato, 157 in Bay of Plenty, 54 in Lakes, 18 in Hawke's Bay, 56 in Mid Central, 20 in Taranaki, 16 in both Tairāwhiti and Wairarapa, 123 in Capital & Coast, 28 in Hutt Valley, 85 in Nelson-Marlborough, 176 in Canterbury, seven in South Canterbury, 455 in Southland/Otago and three in West Coast regions.

Border cases have continued to drop, with eight cases reported today, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine.

Hospitalisations have increased to 179 today. Of these, 33 are in North Shore, 68 in Middlemore, 58 in Auckland, four in Tauranga, three in Lakes, eight in Waikato, two in both Hutt Valley and Canterbury, and one in Capital & Coast hospitals. Just one person is in the intensive care unit.

For vaccines, 566 first doses, 1,239 second doses, 178 third primary doses, 25,367 booster doses, 1,368 paediatric first doses and 118 paediatric second doses were administered yesterday.

Some 75% of the eligible population in both Nelson-Marlborough and Capital & Coast DHBs have received their booster dose, and over 2.2 million New Zealanders in total have received their booster.