The Ministry of Health has just released new ethnicity data around positivity testing for Māori and Pacific.

The data reveals the percentage of tests that were confirmed as positive, but not the percentage of people overall.

In this ethnicity data, it is also unknown how many Māori have actually been tested by region.

Māori practitioners and iwi have responded to what this ethnicity data means for Māori.

Here's are the percentages of Māori, who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date:

NB: These images do not state whether any of these cases have recovered - Ethnicity Data / Ministry of Health