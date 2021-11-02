New Delta cases drop to 126 today

The Ministry of Health reports 126 new cases in the community today; 18 in Waikato, one in Northland and the rest in Tāmaki Makaurau.

This takes the Delta outbreak to 3,634.

Some 67 cases have been linked to the outbreak, and 59 are being investigated to establish a link.

Of yesterday's 161 cases, 47 were infectious while in the community and 114 people were in isolation during their infectious period.

Two community cases reported yesterday were incorrectly classified and have been removed from the total community case count and added to the cases at the border.

One previously reported community case has been confirmed as a historical case.

One case was managed isolation hotel worker. This has been classified as a community case after investigation.

49 people are now in hospital with Covid-19. The average age of current hospitalisations is now 47 years old. Three people are in ICU.

Northland update

The new case in Northland is in Kaitaia, a household member of the Northland case announced yesterday. Three of the region's 14 cases have now recovered.

All of the cases in Northland are isolating at home.

Anyone in Northland who has any symptoms that could be Covid-19 is urged to get a test and remain at home until they receive a negative test result. Testing today is available at the following locations:

Kaitaia Hospital (via the driveway by the car compound) – 9am to 4pm.

Rawene Hospital, Honey Street – 9am to 2pmKerikeri, 1 Sammaree Place – 9am to 4pm.

Ōhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms – 9am to 5pm.

Dargaville Hospital – 9am to 3pm.

Whangârei – 20 Winger Crescent – 9am to 4pm.

Kaiwaka - Three Furlongs – 10am to 2pm.

Auckland update

Public health officials are asking people who live in the suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa to get tested, even if they are vaccinated, as high positivity rates remain in these subrubs.

Some 582 cases are isolating at home with public health officials supporting.

Two further staff members at Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson have now tested positive. The total number of active cases in the care home is now 12.



Today a mobile testing unit will be at the care home for further testing for the residents and staff of the care home.

Two of the Covid-19 -positive residents are now at North Shore Hospital.

Waikato update

Waikato confirmed a further 18 cases overnight, with six in Hamilton, five in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi, four in Ōtorohanga, two in Ngāruawāhia, and one in Kawhia. All cases have been epidemiologically linked.

Public Health has confirmed that 14 were known contacts of previous cases, were already in isolation, and in daily contact with Public Health.

six pop-up testing sites operating today across the region today in Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu and Hamilton.

Vaccination update

1,161 vaccinations were given out in Northland. The region is now at 79% (128,068) first doses, while 65% (104,560) are fully vaccinated.

Waikato had 2,401 vaccinations given out, bringing their first doses to 310,408, (87%) and 259,827 second doses (73%).

A total of 27,473 doses were given out yesterday, with 7,187 people receiving their first dose.

Across Auckland DHBs, Manukau DHB is just under 5,000 first doses away from hitting the 90% mark.

DHB data of vaccination rates. Source: Ministry of Health.