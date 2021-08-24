New Delta total 148, 41 new cases

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there have been 41 new Covid-19 cases in the Delta outbreak since yesterday.

Some 38 of those are in Auckland while the remaining three are in Wellington. The three cases in Wellington are known close contacts of existing cases. Bloomfield says the Wellington cases were first identified "two evenings ago" but only appeared in the numbers today.

All cases have been or are in the process of being transferred to a quarantine facility.

In total, 137 cases are in Auckland, 11 are in Wellington and there are no other cases anywhere else, including the Coromandel where the first case had travelled to.

Eight cases associated with the current outbreak are in hospital but none are in ICU.

There is also one new case to report in managed isolation.

More to come...