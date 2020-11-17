New doors open for Auckland Museum’s southern atrium entrance

Visitors to Auckland War Memorial Museum’s soon-to-be-completed southern atrium entrance will be welcomed by two special pieces of art by Ngāti Whātua artist Graham Tipene.

The doorway, named Tatau Kaitiaki, is an artwork that is dear to that heart of Tipene, with one door depicting his kuia, and the other depicting his mother who died in 2014.

Graham says, “This is a huge honour. When I heard I was given this task, my first thought was mum.”

The new southern atrium entrance of the Museum will be blessed by Ngāti Whātua on November 28th and opens to the public on December 3.