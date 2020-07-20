A new game to teach iwi stories from an iwi perspective

Mātauranga Māori is a winner in today's launch. The Te Aho Ngarahu programme has produced over 200 resources that share local stories specific to an area and it has students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Mokopuna excited about new possibilities for learning.

Waimarama Tapiata-Bright says she wants to be able to share this knowledge with her peers and future generations.

Tiare Tenakore from Tupuora worked closely with whānau and groups who wanted to share their stories and she says the plan is to have northern stories in Northland, Waikato stories in Waikato and the resources there to support teachers in sharing them.

Tenakore also says the authenticity of stories from the iwi perspective is paramount to ensuring an appropriate intergenerational transmission of mātauranga Māori.

Although the fund has almost doubled, making it worth well over $3 million, is that really enough for localised resources?

Teinakore says that there are still so many stories left to be told but is optimistic about the increase that it has received.