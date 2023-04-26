New kaiāwhina workforce, regional approaches to widen access to healthcare

The government's health reform rollout is starting to roll out with $44 million going to primary health providers aimed at helping Māori and Pacific peoples.

The funding, which will be spread over two years, will directly impact those with the highest needs in New Zealand, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall and Associate Health MinisterPeeni Henare said today.

Comprehensive care teams, including kaiāwhina (healthcare assistants), physiotherapists, pharmacists, care coordinators, and in some rural areas, paramedics, will be established in all early localities - areas with their own specific healthcare needs and aspirations.

The first 12 areas to start the locality approach are Te Hiku o Te Ika, Ōtara/Papatoetoe, Hauraki, Eastern BOP, Te Tai Rāwhiti, Taupō/Tūrangi, Wairoa, Whanganui, Horowhenua, Parirua, West Coast and Hokonui.

Kaiāwhina roles will also be introduced across Counties Manukau, Northland, Auckland, Waitematā and Bay of Plenty regions as a first phase of this initiative.

“I’ve heard from primary care clinicians that they face increasing needs of patients. Funding for clinical roles such as physiotherapists and pharmacists will help them to meet these needs,” Verrall said.

“To support the winter pressures and beyond, we’re funding up to 193 additional frontline clinical team members across the country to focus on early intervention, faster treatment and better support for whānau.”

Māori, Pacific and rural

“Funding for these roles will be prioritised to providers serving Māori, Pacific, and rural populations with complex needs, including those with limited access to primary healthcare services. Better access to local care will go a long way to improve early intervention rates and help patients avoid hospital care, improving the hauora of those who need it the most.”

Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority will have $20.6m to fund kaiāwhina roles to be employed by Māori partners with the new funding. Chief executive Riana Manuel said kaiāwhina were trusted members of their communities and helped Māori and Pacific whānau navigate the health system.

“Whānau want to receive services that are accessible, affordable, and more reflective of our worldview,” Riana said.

“This is an opportunity to diversify and develop a workforce whose skills and cultural competencies reflect the needs of their communities.”

Kaiāwhina training

An additional $4.9 million will be used to provide training for kaiāwhina workforce development.

Te Aka Whai Ora chair Tipa Mahuta says today's announcement is an example of the partnership between Health NZ and Te Aka Whai Ora in action to design and deliver services that are firmly grounded in kaupapa Māori.

“It also demonstrates the critical mahi that is underway to reform the health system – in this case to improve the access and range of care that whānau can receive at home and in the community.”

“The kaiāwhina roles are an opportunity to diversify the workforce, bringing those skills and cultural competencies that reflect the needs of their communities,” Verrall said.

“Training and development of kaiāwhina will be a priority, so that we can help the workforce that supported the Covid-19 response transition to permanent roles in community and primary care.”

Funding boost for GPs

In addition to comprehensive primary care teams, a further targeted investment of $37 million over the next two years will more equitably allocate primary care funding to general practices based on their enrolled high-needs populations.

Henare says this funding will help to build capacity in the workforce, and help to address the burden of underfunding for Māori and Pacific providers.

“This is an important initiative that will make a difference for Māori and Pacific providers and the whānau they care for.

“This also helps to address the findings of the WAI2575 claim that criticised the capitation funding system for not addressing factors such as ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and age when distributing funds to primary healthcare providers,” Henare said.