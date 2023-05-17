New law to crack down on fleeing drivers

The government is targeting drivers who fail to stop for police with new laws that will increase the length of time a vehicle can be impounded.

The Land Transport (Road Safety) Amendment Bill has been introduced to Parliament by Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan. Once passed, it will mean drivers can be disqualified for longer and have their vehicle taken away for good.

The owner of the car could have their vehicle impounded if they intentionally withhold information that could help police track down the driver of a fleeing vehicle.

“Fleeing drivers put innocent lives at risk every day. Those who recklessly attempt to evade the law need to be held to account and we’re ensuring there are increased and serious consequences for this behaviour,” Allan said.

More drivers fleeing

Nearly 10,000 people in vehicles fled from police in 2022, more than double the number recorded before the police changed their pursuit policy in 2020. The number of unidentified drivers tripled, while those being held accountable had stayed the same.

“These new tools make it clear that drivers, vehicle owners or people obstructing police’s work will face serious consequences.

“The bill proposes to take vehicles away from people for up to six months and imposes greater punishments for people who flee police. It also removes the protection currently afforded to the owners of the vehicle if the offender is driving someone else’s car,” Allan said.

The bill would also allow the courts to order a vehicle be forfeited on conviction for a failing to stop offence.

'Strong, clear warning'

The changes build on the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act passed in March, which expanded the range of offences for which police can seize and impound cars, motorbikes, and other vehicles.

“While no laws will ever be able to deter all fleeing drivers, this new legislation, coupled with police's pending new framework to re-balance decision-making when they choose to pursue, sends a strong, clear warning to fleeing drivers: you are now more likely to be caught and face the consequences.

“We are giving police the resources, the legislation, and the tools to keep these dangerous drivers off our roads,” Police Minister Ginny Andersen said.

While owners of fleeing vehicles could have their vehicles impounded if they fail to identify the driver, the law will also contain a safeguard for owners who can prove their vehicle was stolen at the time it was impounded and can have it returned.

This bill is one of a suite of measures focusing on tackling crime, many with a focus on youth offending. The latest statistics show us the measures are working well, with 82 percent of children referred to Kotahi te Whakaaro programme not reoffending.

The bill was introduced to the House today and is expected to pass into law before Parliament rises in August.