New laws to tackle rangatahi vaping

Health and education leaders including Hāpai Te Hauora (Māori Public Health) are applauding the government's decision to implement stricter regulations on vaping in Aotearoa.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall introduced new measures to restrict new vape retailers operating within 300m of schools or sports grounds, control vape flavor names, and implement safety features for single-use vaping products yesterday.

Emphasizing the importance of vaping as a cessation tool for whānau trying to quit smoking Hāpai Te Hauora CEO Jason Alexander says the new rules are a significant step towards safeguarding the well-being of rangatahi, and tamariki.

"These regulations strike a crucial balance, protecting our young ones from the harms of vaping while ensuring accessibility for those addicted to more dangerous substances." Alexander says.

The rise of vaping among Māori, especially among rangatahi, has raised public health concerns Alexander says, with the impact of aggressive marketing tactics targeting Māori and young people exacerbating existing health disparities and perpetuating the harm caused by tobacco.

Leanne Otene, National President of the New Zealand Principal's Federation backed concerns about young people being attracted to vape flavors and developing nicotine addiction.

"Vaping has become easily accessible to most young people due to affordability, which is a major concern." Otene added.

In addition to the reforms Hāpai Te Hauora urged the government to consider additional measures, such as expanding vape retailer-free areas to 2km around schools and marae.

The group says the government should establish vape-free zones in places where tamariki and rangatahi frequently gather.

"We commend the government's action and call for further steps to protect the health of our rangatahi and communities." Alexander says.

"By reducing accessibility to vaping products, we can minimize the risk of nicotine addiction and its long-term consequences,"