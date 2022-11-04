'New low' - child cancer treatment cuts tabled

"A new low" is how a cancer treatment advocate is categorising a government move to potentially cut the funding of cancer drugs for tamariki.

Pharmac, the government's drug-buying agency, said on Tuesday it was considering rationing cancer drugs for children, effectively binning the current policy of blanket funding.

“Just when you thought Pharmac couldn't get any lower,” campaigner Malcolm Mulholland told TeAoMaori.news.

“You expect them to not fund drugs but - to take them away?”

“To think that something like that would come out of a government agency in today's age just absolutely beggars belief.”

The cut being tabled came out of court action against Pharmac by Patient Voice Aotearoa, which advocates for additional drug funding, to bring New Zealand in line with comparative countries.

Patient Voice successfully argued at the Human Rights Commission it was unfair children with other serious illnesses didn’t have blanket funding for their drugs too.

Mulholland says everyone expected Pharmac would fund additional drugs for other serious illnesses to achieve equity, but the document says the agency is considering limiting cancer drug access, to lower the quality of treatment for cancer so it's the same as other illnesses.

“If they do this, children will die,” Mulholland says.

“You know, we hear the Prime Minister constantly talk about New Zealand being a great place in which to raise kids, and she has a focus on child poverty.”

“You just sort of say, 'what are they doing? Where is the compassion?'”

Rationing child cancer drugs is symptomatic of broader funding issues Mulholland says. Pharmac has a $1.6 billion hole in its budget, which he argues is costing lives.

“We're about below every other country in the OECD. I think the only country we beat is maybe Mexico.”

Malcolm Mulholland (right) pictured with his late wife Wiki Mulholland while delivering a petition to Parliament for Pharmac funding reforms in May last year. Photo / Stuff

Aotearoa has had a ‘medicines crisis’ for some time, according to Mulholland.

“We’re about 20th in the world and if we want to get on par with the likes of, say, Australia or the UK or other countries around Europe we need to seriously start investing in medicines."

Mulholland says Pharmac getting an additional $71 million in the 2022/2023 budget and an additional $120 million for 2023/2024, doesn't begin to address the shortfall.

“We're not asking for every drug in the world to be funded. We're just asking to be average in the developed world, and whatever numbers you use, that funding gap is around $1.6 billion.”

A petition launched by Mulholland and fellow campaigners is asking Health Minister Andrew Little to intervene in the agency’s decision-making process; Mulholland says he hopes to kōrero with the minister.

“I would seriously hope Little will stop this in its tracks; he has the ability to do that - he can instruct Pharmac this is something we will not be doing.”

“This is absolute madness and children who have cancer will die as a result,” Mulholland says.

“We would like the opportunity to sit down with him and ask ‘Why is this even something we are contemplating?'"