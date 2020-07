A Māori-led service has opened with the aim of reducing family violence. The kaupapa will work in collaboration with a wider social service hub facility in South Auckland.

The government agency that deals with vulnerable children, Oranga Tamariki, has come under serious fire for the way it treats young Māori. But in the new service a national advocate for tamariki Māori - Te Kahui Mana Ririki - aims to bridge the gap.