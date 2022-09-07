New model for international nurses to register in Aotearoa announced

Te Kaunihera Tapuhi o Aotearoa (The Nursing Council of New Zealand) has announced a new model for registering nurses who have gained qualifications outside New Zealand, and plans to introduce international nurses to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and cultural safety.

On its website, the Nursing Council says the new model will also include a clear pathway for internationally qualified nurses in Aotearoa to get on the register, and that it is committed to ensuring that “international nurses are treated equitably. and avoiding disruption to current flows of nurses.”

But nurses on the ground say more is needed to increase the workforce and retain their skills in the country.

A health system under pressure

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare believes this is timely in addressing the pressure on the health system. “Kua roa rawa e mohio ana tātou ki te aupehitanga kei runga i ngā kaimahi hauora o Aotearoa. Koena ko ta mātou e hiahia ana kia māmā ake te taenga mai o ētahi he tauawhi i tēnei kaupapa.”

[For a long time we have known of the pressure on health workers in this country. And we want to facilitate the arrival of those who can support this sector to ease the pressure.”]

Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZ Nursing Organisation) kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says these changes are about allowing a quicker response to allow internationally qualified nurses into the country "and to address concerns around the delays and hold-ups.”

“We know 30% of our nurses are Internationally qualified nurses, so this is a mechanism to address that issue, notwithstanding the fact, though, that we should be investing to support our own that live within Aotearoa.”

A workforce in waiting

An internationally qualified Nurse with over a decade of experience working in the Philippines, Lenny Abao Tubilleja, says one of the ways she thinks the council could support those living within Aotearoa is to “waive the English language proficiency for all internationally qualified nurses who are already here in New Zealand.”

She says many of these work in the health care sector already, although not as registered nurses, and are communicating already in English with patients.

This, she believes would help fill the immediate shortage. “They need to take urgent action about it but, of course, we don’t want to jeopardise the safety of New Zealanders.”

Nuku feels with the changes still 15-18 months away, the shortage looms large right now.

“What we have to ensure is that we are not waiting for a silver bullet that may never come. We have got to have active plans right now.”

“We have nurses working in the health system who may not have the same level of experience or cultural expertise. So what are we doing for that right now?:"

'A brighter future in Australia'

WIth the focus on facilitating the entry of new nurses into the workforce, those who are working here already feel their concerns should have been addressed as well.

Prishma S***** has been working in one of the country’s largest DHBs for 10 years and is a senior nurse in the Emergency Department. “This is home,” she says “and I hadn’t planned on leaving.”

But she cites sickness, stemming from Covid-19 and this year’s flu, as a cause for short-staffing and overworking, which in turn leads to fatigue and further absenteeism.

“I now feel the government is not doing anything for or looking after experienced nurses.”

She received a job offer in Australia last week with significantly higher pay and moving costs.

“I know it (Emergency Department) can be busy there as well, but at least they have good pay and staffing support.”

“I am putting in my resignation today.”

She is far from being the only one.

“Unless we start to address those in the workforce planning, then we will see more nurses leave to go to better opportunities overseas,” Nuku says.

Te Tiriti and cultural safety

Included in the new model is a plan to introduce nurses to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and cultural safety.

The Nursing Council’s press release quotes chief executive and registrar Catherine Bryne as confident this new model will preserve public safety. “Requiring all nurses to complete an education module also helps ensure that from day one they understand the unique environment, culture, and expectations of nursing in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“That is the beauty of working in Aotearoa, right?" says Keri Nuku. "We acknowledge tangata whenua. We have seen a whole health system that has changed accordingly."

Henare says this is much needed. “I a au e haere huri ana te motu whanui koena te korero a nga whanau me nga hapu me nga iwi kia whakaratarata mai ngā kaimahi hauora ki ngā take tiriti”

[As I travel around the country, whānau, hapū and iwi are talking about bringing health workers closer to Treaty issues.]

Who is to assess someone’s cultural appropriateness, though, and how it is measured is critical, warns Nuku. “We should not be accepting or tolerating a 101 version of understanding,” she adds. “We should be expecting the same as what we would around their clinical knowledge, skills and experience.”

The new model will come into effect atthe beginning of 2024.

At the time of publishing this article, Te Kaunihera Tapuhi o Aotearoa had not responded to Te Ao Mārama’s request for an interview.



*name withheld