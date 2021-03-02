New Moriori language app free to download

A new app is now available to help teach ta rē Moriori or the Moriori language.

The free app just released by the Hokotehi Moriori Trust provides an introduction to basic Moriori language and contains guides to basic pronunciation, mihi, karakii (chants/prayer) and rongo (songs).

It is part of a language strategy and 10-year plan for development of further teaching and learning resources.

There are no fluent speakers of rē Moriori any longer and no archival sound recordings of the way it was spoken and pronounced. However, the app is a step toward reviving the unique language.

Starting point

The app is aimed at anyone wanting to learn more about the Moriori language and to provide helpful starting points for Hokotehi members wishing to become more proficient in their own language.

Despite being a distinct language, ta rē Moriori is not yet recognised as one of New Zealand’s official languages.

Ta rē Moriori is a proto-Oceanic language that has a similar grammatical structure to most Polynesian languages and especially to languages spoken in Tahiti, Austral Islands and the Marquesan group but has many differences from te reo Māori.

Led by Susan Thorpe, the app was designed and developed by John Solomon of Devign App Development, with recordings by Tawera Productions and voices from Māui Solomon, James Webster, Ajay Peni, Tamarau Solomon and John Solomon.

The app is available worldwide for a free download for Android from Google Playstore. And it will be available soon on iPhones.