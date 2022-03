Tokowhā is a young, talented group of singers, transcending musical genres by blending together four opera-trained voices

“We came together as an assessment for one of our classes at Vic (Victoria University)”, bass singer Morgan King (Waikato Tainui, Ngāpuhi) says.

“Then Covid-19 struck and stopped us from doing our own individual performances but as Covid finished we decided we liked each other enough to perform with each other.”

The group is now on its first tour of Aotearoa.

Te Ata mahina by Tokowhā. Source / Te Ao