New Ngāti Kauwhata-connected wharekura for Feilding

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis has announced government plans for a new Year 1-13 wharekura in Feilding.

Te Kura o Kauwhata will cater for expected population growth in the Manawatū district.

Mātauranga taketake and Te Ao Māori will be embedded in the teachings at the school.

Te Reo Māori will be the primary language of instruction and the curriculum will be grounded in the taonga tuku ihohanga (cultural inheritance) of Ngāti Kauwhata.

“The government has a goal of strengthening Māori medium education and building the number of learners to 30% by 2040,” Kelvin Davis said.

Opens next year

“To do that, we are investing heavily in many areas, such as teacher training and current infrastructure but we will also need new classrooms to meet demand.”

Palmerston North, Feilding and Levin are designated high-growth regions, making the application by Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata, whose trustees are elected by Ngāti Kauwhata whānau, attractive.

“We are excited to make this announcement in partnership with Ngāti Kauwhata as we continue to work collaboratively to foster increased participation, engagement and success for Māori through Māori medium education,” Davis said.

“After considering the application by Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata, and the consultation responses, I was thrilled to be able to approve a new wharekura.”

Davis says it's expected Te Kura o Kauwhata will open in 2023.