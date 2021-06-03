New Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Huhana Lyndon welcomed as mahi piles up

Not even a rogue nanny goat running wild before the beginning of the pōhiri could dampen spirits at Mōkau Marae today in Whangaruru, as the multitudes welcomed Huhana Lyndon in her new role as chief executive of the Ngātiwai Trust Board.

"I'm very overwhelmed and humbled that my people of Ngātiwai have put faith in me to do this mahi, and also those who came today to welcome me," Huhana says.

Hundreds gathered to welcome this daughter of the north to the trust board, following a stint as chief executive of the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust, where she oversaw major projects, including securing a licence to grow the lucrative G3 Sungold variety of kiwifruit in Kerikeri.

Fruit vines aside, quelling (or perhaps inciting) land disputes will be very much part of Huhana's job description as CEO of Ngātiwai. Already this year segments of Ngātiwai battled for the return of land in Pātaua, just south of Whangārei.

"Te Mautohe ki Pātaua and hapū associated with that struggle are in a fight against the Crown over the return of that whenua."

But the real battle awaits Ngātiwai and indeed all mana whenua in Aotearoa in the form of designated significant natural areas.

Swift backdown

Iwi and Māori landowners in Tai Tokerau are upset at indications from the Far North District Council that up to 48% of their land may contain significant indigenous vegetation or habitat of indigenous fauna, meaning they would need to seek resource consent if they want to modify or develop it.

Following their furious response, Associate Environment Minister James Shaw has now backed down and instructed local councils to hold off on designating significant natural areas until a national policy statement is approved.

"We are going to be having a word with councils over the course of the coming weeks to say 'maybe taihoa on this until people actually know what's in it,' because otherwise, you do run into trouble as they have up there (in Northland)," he says.

While the SNA has been put on the back-burner, for now, Huhana is in no doubt that this won't be the last time Māori will have to confront this subject, "The national policy statement, and in particular, the significant natural areas are found lacking in their engagement and consultation with Māori.