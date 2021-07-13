New NZ Army facility to boost jobs for Manawatū-Whanganui

Defence Minister Peeni Henare says the government is investing $47 million into a large new engineering facility at Linton Army Camp, in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

The NZ Army maintenance facility will be used to maintain and upgrade specialist military vehicles, weapons and equipment in a state-of-the-art, sustainably designed workshop.

The project will employ 120 workers largely from the local region, and will indirectly support 300 workers nationwide.

"When finished, this project will be the army's largest engineering and maintenance facility," Henare says. "This investment demonstrates the government's commitment to the hard-working men and women of the New Zealand Defence Force, and also the economic prosperity of the Manawatū-Whanganui region."

The new facility is being made sustainable, including having an electric vehicle charging station, rainwater harvesting, low energy heating systems and the ability to support solar and wind electricity generation.

"Many of the engineering workshops at Linton Army Camp were built in the 1940s. The new workshops will support the army's primary operational force, 1 (NZ) Brigade, which services more than 3,000 personnel and several hundred vehicles," Henare says.