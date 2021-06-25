New online marketplace supports businesses run by wāhine

An online marketplace, Te Matahoko, has been launched by the Māori Women's Development Incorporation (MWDI) to encourage the economic development of women and their whānau.

MWDI chief executive Teresa Tepania-Ashton says the site, on Shopify, will help Māori enterprises showcase their products and services to Aotearoa and other global markets.

“At the end of the day, our wāhine are busy working on their businesses. They’ve had a rough time during Co-19 and this is a great time to support them to really make the most of what they have available and really just to start shopping," Tepania-Ashton says.

MWDI is an indigenous organisation supporting Māori women in business, showcasing their businesses to Aotearoa, the Asia Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

Some of the businesses featured on Te Matahoko include Pakohe Whanganui, Tuhi Stationery, Nichola by designer Nichola Te Kiri, Tai Tokerau Honey, Amy P Jewellery and more.

Indigenous encounters

“You can get access to education and stationery. There are events and accommodation. It ranges from fishing to gifts and even health - a number of our fitness businesses are online. So there’s something there for everyone really,” Tepania-Ashton says.

MWDI partnered with Manatū Wāhine Ministry for Women and Shopify to create the website.

“The main thing too is that we are reaching out to other indigenous women so, through Apec, we are hoping that this is an indigenous encounter as well. We’re very lucky that Shopify has partnered with us so it has offered our clients certain discounts and they’ll be offering it to any other indigenous business that participates as well.”

Tepania-Ashton says there is no fee for businesses to join Te Matahoko.

“The opportunities are there for anyone really and all they need to do is contact us.”