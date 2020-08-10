New political party combines Te Tiriti and the Bible into One

One Party co-leader Stephanie Harawira says ONE was founded to give New Zealand Christians a voice. A voice she says is neither appreciated nor heard.

“We saw a gap in the market really,” Stephanie Harawira says.

“The one gap, in the whole political space was the Christian gap.”

Māori and Pākehā co-leadership

The co-leadership of the party comprises of a Māori and a Pākehā.

“There are two people doing the leadership – that’s myself and Edward Shanly,” Harawira says.

“We really wanted to see what that would look like, Māori/Pākehā, walking out in a proper partnership.”

Harawira says it wasn’t easy to explain to her fellow believers why a Christian voice in Parliament was needed.

“When we came out as a Christian party our biggest opposition was the Christians!” she says.

“They wanted to know why? ‘Christians and politics don’t mix’.”

No taxation without representation

But engaging with the churches helped believers to understand why One wanted to be their voice.

“We’re just here to shift that mindset,” she says.

“Because we’re (Christians) all taxpayers, and we’re constituents (too).”

As her fellow Christians have become open to One's message, Harawira says they have come round. One has toured the country sporting Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the Bible.

One is fielding 20 candidates in both general and Māori electorates.

Stephanie Harawira wants 'Rewa Hard'

Stephanie Harawira is standing for Manurewa. There she will take on Arena Williams, who replaces Labour incumbent Louisa Wall. After threatening legal action against Labour for trying to replace her, Louisa Wall stepped aside, and jumped on the party list.

Whereas National candidate Nuwanthie Samarakone has made it clear she doesn't want to represent Manurewa. She is now seeking the mandate to contend for Auckland Central after Nikki Kaye announced her retirement from politics.

The fight to leave Manurewa has not been easy for Samarakone. She engaged a QC after claiming a National Party member defamed her. She says a picture of her was doctored to imply she was a stripper.

This is the third candidacy she has sought in the past 12 months. Previously she sought to replace North Shore incumbent Maggie Barry.

NZ First brings in John Hall, who sought the Manurewa seat in 2017. Dave King is the ACT candidate, and Mote Pahulu is the New Conservative candidate.

The Greens are putting up Lourdes Vano and Vision NZ has Sonny Wilcox.