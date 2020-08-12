New probable cases linked to Auckland family with Covid-19

There are four new probable cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa, linked to four members of an Auckland family, who tested positive yesterday from unknown community transmission.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the four probable cases have displayed symptoms of the infection.

“Two are work colleagues and two are another related household that one of the cases had stayed at during the preceding week,” says Dr Bloomfield.

He says the four probable cases are waiting for test results.

“We will make available the test results as soon as we have them but they are being treated as probable cases so are in full isolation and full contact tracing has been initiated for those cases.”

New case in managed isolation

There is also one new case in managed isolation facility. She is a woman in her 50s who arrived in New Zealand on August 7 from Islamabad via Dubai.

She has been in managed isolation since and her positive test result was returned when she had a test at around day three of her stay. She is now in the Auckland quarantined facility.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,225.

Five of the previously reported cases have recovered, so active cases remain at 22, none of whom require hospital-level care, Dr Bloomfield says.

Yesterday 4,225 tests were processed and the total number of tests processed in Aotearoa is 502,705.