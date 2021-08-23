New reo Māori waiata with a bit of a snap

Te Nūtube has released a new Māori language song to entertain families during lockdown living. The song, Paki Mati, encourages speaking Māori.

From their singles, Pakipaki Mai, to Peke and now the newest release, Paki Mati, their songs have ranked in the 20 hottest singles in Aotearoa and gained over three million views online. Now the young composers, Atareta Milne and Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manley, have a new song encouraging everyone to speak Māori.

“This is about the Māori language, something uplifting for the soul, Milne. says. "We get excited when we talk about our language.”

“Atareta, me, Uncle Che (Che Milne) and Uncle Pere (Pere Wihongi) composed the song. It was difficult but we've written a few songs before, so we've got the hang of it,” Ihimaera-Manley says.

The music video is set at Ohinemutu, with special appearances by some family members.

Atareta Milne and Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manley perform their new waiata

“My grandfather, Koro Trev and my younger siblings a Hinemanawanui, Te Ra, Nikau and Tipare, make an appearance,” Milne says.

“We went to the 10-pin bowling at the Motion theatre and Chipmunks," Ihimaera-Manley says. " They were awesome places but we didn't get much time to play.”

The music video gives a sneak peek of what to expect for Season 4 of Te Nūtube, out next week

“No matter where you are, no matter the time, speak Māori wherever you can,” Milne says.

“Give it a go, be brave and you can snap your fingers too!,” Ihimaera-Manley says.

