New report calls for mātauranga Māori-focused approach to solve housing crisis

By Mare Haimona-Riki

Aotearoa's housing market needs a complete rethink and mātauranga Māori could play a critical role. That was the revelation of a new report looking at how best to tackle the nation’s housing crisis.

Assembled by leaders in everything from economics to the environment, the “How We Live” report projects what New Zealand's housing could look like if it started embracing environmental standards and concepts like collective housing.

James Bushell was one of the people who assembled the report and said they asked families what their definition of a home was.

“It was surprising to see how little people said it was about what the house looks like.

“Instead it was about a place safety, security, community.”  

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories