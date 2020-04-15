New report identifies major threats to Aotearoa freshwater

Kitekite Falls - Photo / Flickr

The latest report from Stats NZ and the Ministry for the Environment identifies four major issues pertaining to freshwater.

Threats to native species and habitats, Pollution in urban, farming and forestry areas, Changing water flows and the impact of climate change are identified as the four most important issues in the report.

Named ‘Our freshwater 2020’ the report outlines how these four issues affect the health of our wai for the worst. This is not the first report on our wai, but it provides new insights into the ongoing issue of freshwater.

The report contains data and analysis needed to guide decisions about how we use wai, and how we protect the environment.

More information can be found on the Stats NZ website.