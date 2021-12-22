New research looks to improve Type 2 diabetes treatment for Māori

The number of New Zealanders with Type 2 diabetes is expected to grow by up to 90% over the next 20 years, with Māori and Pasifika being overrepresented in both case numbers and negative health outcomes.

A three-year study by Dr Lynne Chepulis at the University of Waikato is attempting to improve these statistics by looking at the health system factors that lead to inequities in access to medications for Māori.

Research in Aotearoa has found Māori and Pasifika are less likely to be prescribed the appropriate medications and, in some cases, they have been prescribed no medication at all.

Chepulis says the New Zealand health system is western focused, which doesn’t typically work well for many Māori or Pacific patients.

“There is still a lot of systemic racism, which hasn’t been addressed, and while there have been many initiatives launched to improve outcomes for Māori and Pacific patients with Type 2 diabetes, few have focused on increasing access to medication,” Chepulis says.

Chepulis will also investigate the use of blood glucose monitors to support the management of poorly controlled Type 2 diabetes in primary care.

Finding different approaches

The monitors will be used to educate patients about how to effectively manage their blood glucose levels and the study will include a wraparound service with one-on-one support and whānau visits.

“Both studies are connected to reducing the inequity in treatment for Māori and Pacific patients and the wraparound services in both studies are key.”

“Type 2 diabetes is a complex disease, and most patients will not just have Type 2 diabetes; they will have cardiovascular disease or renal disease as well and the issues affecting inequitable treatment are many,” Chepulis says.

Other barriers to equitable treatment include the cost of accessing care and medication and a lack of Māori and Pasifika healthcare workers.

“We are not expecting to find a quick fix through this work but what we hope to find is a series of different approaches that might work more effectively than the current system,” Chepulis says.