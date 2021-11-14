New Rotorua and Tararua cases

There are four new Covid-19 community cases to report across the Tararua and Lakes districts, the Health Ministry has reported this morning.



The two Lakes district cases were detected after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid health matter and subsequently returned a positive test result. The person was not in contact with any other patients as they were placed in a room set aside for possible Covid-19 cases. The person was managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols, the ministry said.

Two healthcare workers involved have also been tested and are now isolating.

The second case is a household contact of the first. Based on current information there is a link to cases in Auckland.

In addition, two cases have been reported overnight in the Tararua district, covered by MidCentral DHB. Both cases reported feeling unwell on Friday, sought prompt testing and are now self-isolating at home. The cases are linked and the local Public Health Unit is still investigating any links between these cases and other known cases.

Contact tracing is underway for all four of these cases and locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health’s website when they become available.

Anyone living in these areas or any recent visitors with Covid-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested, the ministry said.

