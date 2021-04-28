New spinal unit gets funding as part of Manukau Health Park super-clinic

By Te Ao - Māori News

A new $110 million Spinal Unit and Adult Rehabilitation Unit will be built in Auckland after receiving the initial funding go-ahead from the government.

The new, purpose-built facility will replace the existing Auckland Spinal Rehabilitation Unit at Ōtara and the General Rehabilitation Service in the Colvin Complex at Middlemore Hospital and will form part of the $229.4 million Manukau Health Park super-clinic redevelopment.

Health Minister Andrew Little visited the Ōtara Spinal Unit today to announce the government's funding, subject to an approved business case.

Little said this was the kind of thing New Zealand needed to do across the country - "make sure services are working together for the good of patients."
 

