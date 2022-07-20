New support network aims to help and retain Māori elected members on local bodies

More than 50 new Māori ward councillors will be joining the ranks of elected members on local bodies after the upcoming elections, and a new support system is being set up for them.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) says 32 councils are implementing Māori wards this year and support system was needed for Māori elected members.

“Te Āhuru Mōwai – A Safe Haven is a tuakana-teina support programme. It will provide a culturally safe and confident space for Māori elected members to support and learn from each other through whanaungatanga and wānanga,” says Bonita Bigham, who chairs LGNZ’s Te Maruata, the national collective of Māori elected to local bodies or appointed to governance roles by iwi.

“The programme will help elected members share knowledge, challenges and any lessons learned together,” LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene says.

“Of the current mayors, councillors and other elected members, only 13.5% are Māori.

“To make Aotearoa the most inclusive and active democracy, we need our council tables to reflect the communities they represent.

Based on Te Ao Māori teaching

“Te Āhuru Mōwai is part of a wider programme of work to increase diversity in elected members. We want Māori elected members to feel supported throughout their journey in office so we retain Māori in local government,” Freeman-Greene says.

“This is a really important initiative because we hear time and time again that the current environment is not conducive to enabling Māori elected members to thrive,” Bigham says.

“The programme is based on the Te Ao Māori teaching and learning concept about the relationship between tuakana and teina, older and younger siblings or cousins.

“In this instance, people may not be older in age, but could be seeking advice when you know someone has experience in a certain area or space. Typically, the tuakana share their experiences and knowledge.

“The tuakana is a support person and adviser for the teina and the teina gives the tuakana a chance to learn new perspectives and meet new people. Te Āhuru Mōwai is not just limited to one-to-one mentoring as greater support can be found in the strength of the collective whānui.

“Likewise new elected and appointed Māori members will also bring particular skills and expertise with them that already-established local government members may benefit from, such as knowledge of iwi and hapū stories, networks and connections, existing models of co-design and co-governance to draw from.