New survey shows expats want to come home soon

With one million Kiwis living overseas, a new survey suggests that at least half could be on their way back home in the next few years.

Although the surge of Covid-19 has slowed down here in Aotearoa, the pandemic is still on a steep upward climb around the globe.

“The real numbers now will be about one billion cases and five million deaths worldwide,” academic and researcher Rawiri Taonui attributes to varying policies within neighbouring countries and states.

“The main causes for the spike in cases is the lack of consistency between jurisdictions, for example countries that are close to each other in Europe, and in the US – each state and often counties within states have different policies.”

A survey of 15,000 expatriates by KEA, the Kiwi expatriates association, has found 49% were planning to return home, and about half said, they would be returning in the next two years.

Taonui says that although New Zealand is one of the best nations in the world at contract tracing, it could still be put at risk if capacity at managed isolation facilities is increased.

"Since July-August we've had seven breaches at the borders. All of those breaches have occurred when we've brought in more than 3,000 people a week.

"The more people, the more point of contact, the greater the risk," Taonui says.