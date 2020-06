Research shows that tāne Māori still lag behind in literacy. A new RPG (role playing video game) aims to remedy that.

Named Katuku Island, it features a post-apocalytpic America where players can build and wield their own Māori weaponry, armour and create their own tā moko.

Katuku Island co-founder Dr Phyllis Calaghan describes the journey of how an educator came to head a video game development team.

