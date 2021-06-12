New Waikato alcohol and drug court opened

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi. Photo / File

A new alcohol and drug court has been opened in Hamilton, with a ceremony at Hukanui Marae, Gordonton on Saturday marking the occasion.

The opening of Te Whare Whakapiki Wairua ki Kirikiriroa (Waikato Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Court) follows the establishment of similar courts in central and west Auckand. These have proven successful in reducing alcohol and drug use, reoffending and imprisonment.

“This court builds on the two pilots to create what we hope will be a robust and effective source of rehabilitation and recovery for those whose substance abuse is leading to crime,” Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said.

“I am very pleased to see this court open in the Waikato, where I hope it will have a positive effect on many lives, not just court participants but the people and families who love them."

Minister Fafoi in a joint statement with Minister for Courts, Aupito William Sio, said a 2019 evaluation found that within two years after graduating from the court, participants were less likely to offend, be in prison and involved with the police. Where subsequent offending happened, it was likely to be less serious.

Minister Sio acknowledged Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu's vision to weave the best elements of the specialist courts into the District Courts.

“This vision promotes incorporating Māori values and a more multi-cultural approach across the justice sector – which better reflects our nation,” said Minister Sio.