New Zealand opens borders to Cook Islanders

Cook Islanders will be able to travel to Aotearoa, quarantine-free, from January 21 but Kiwis still can't go to the Cooks.

The announcement has come from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown in a press release this afternoon.



“Following confirmation of the Cook Islands’ Covid-19-free status, and the implementation of strict health and border protocols, we are now in the position to resume quarantine-free travel for passengers from the Cook Islands into New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern says.

Prime Minister Mark Brown says, “Cook Islanders look forward to quarantine-free entry to New Zealand to enable access to essential services, in the lead up to resuming free movement of people in both directions.

"I welcome the support of and joint effort with the New Zealand government to institute this safe travel corridor which will enable essential health, education, economic and social connections for the first time in many months for our people.”

Ardern says both countries continue to take a very careful approach to manage their borders "and preventing the spread of Covid-19 remains our paramount concern. Strict protocols will include pre-departure health requirements and separation from other travellers at Auckland International Airport.”

One-way travel

“New Zealand and the Cook Islands are united in our commitment to protect our communities from Covid-19.”

Today’s announcement does not change the criteria for entry into the Cook Islands, which is limited to Cook Islanders and current holders of Cook Islands work and residence permits who meet Cook Islands health entry requirements.

“These arrangements do not apply to New Zealanders wishing to travel to the Cook Islands. We said we would take a phased approach to resume two-way travel and will do so only once all safety protocols can be met,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Work toward ensuring everything can be done to resume two-way quarantine travel between the two countries will hopefully be done within the first quarter of this year.