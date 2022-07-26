New Zealand Wars massacre was real - Nanaia Mahuta

Hauraki Waikato MP Nanaia Mahuta is dismissing claims made in a controversial new book that denies the 1864 massacre of Māori at Rangiaowhia pā during the New Zealand Wars.

She says the book, Hoani's Last Stand, promotes anti-Māori views and is a distressing reminder for Ngāti Apakura who descend from the survivors of the attack.

She says the book and its arguments will be re-traumatising for Ngāti Apakura. The event did occur and has been recognised by the Anglican Church.

The controversial publishing company has been accused of promoting anti-Māori views in its publications and its new book insists one of the most brutal Crown attacks during the land wars never occurred.

“Contested history has been a bitter part of the New Zealand challenge and what we need to do is to be revising the historical injustices and hurt and harm in a way that builds our nation, not distract us and perpetuate further division, Mahuta says.

On the government’s NZ history website, the events of Saturday, February 20, 1864, are described, with the Crown forces bypassing a Māori garrison named Pāterangi, in favour of advancing on Rangiaowhia pā, which supplied food for the Kingitanga movement.

Historical view

“With its fighting men at Pāterangi, the settlement was virtually undefended. Colonel Marmaduke Nixon’s Colonial Defence Force Cavalry of 88 men arrived first, with Captain Gustavus von Tempsky’s company of Forest Rangers close behind. The inhabitants sought cover. Some took refuge in the two churches while many ran for their whare.

“Whether accidentally or by design, the thatch of one building was set alight. An elderly man came out with a white blanket raised above his head. Clearly unarmed, he was killed by a hail of bullets despite an officer’s order to “spare him”. Perhaps enraged by the deaths of some of their comrades, soldiers continued firing into the house. Two more Māori attempting to escape from the fire met the same fate.

“The bodies of seven Māori were found in the gutted ruins. Historian David Green thinks that what happened at Rangiaowhia that morning was not “a premeditated massacre but a breakdown of discipline among troops who had psyched themselves up to face much stronger resistance.”

“Both historians Chris Pugsley and James Belich see the bypassing of Pāterangi as the decisive military act of the entire war. But as Belich points out, it was overshadowed by the events that unfolded next morning. The loss of Rangiaowhia’s resources was a severe economic setback for the Kīngitanga and a major blow to its morale.”