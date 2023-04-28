New Zealand's first waste water recycling plant launched in Māngere

Mangere, South Auckland, has become the home of New Zealand's first-ever wastewater recycling plant that produces water for both industrial and eventually drinking water use.

Chris Johnson from Watercare says that the plant is at the leading edge of where the industry is going.

"It's used in other places around the world, and I'm pleased to say that it is now in New Zealand and it's the first one, and it's probably the first of many," he says.

The purpose-built facility takes effluent from the neighbouring treatment plant and provides water to Watercare's tunnel boring machine as part of the Central Interceptor Project, a super-sized tunnel that will reduce wastewater overflows into central Auckland waterways.

Marihi Hohepa, a third-year engineering student and recipient of the Ara Tātaki scholarship funded by Watercare and Auckland University, has been working on the project for a year now while studying full-time.

He says there are many opportunities for Māori in the engineering world.

"A lot of companies are looking for our people, and that's what I'm trying to advocate for, for more Māori to come through the system," Hohepa says.

Marihi Hohepa / Photo supplied

The Mangere plant's advanced water treatment processes include membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology, which provides excellent treatment quality and allows smaller plant footprints.

The plant also features ultraviolet (UV) disinfection, which destroys harmful bacteria and viruses in the water. The treated water is then further purified through a process known as reverse osmosis, which removes impurities and minerals, resulting in water that is up to 99% pure.

The recycled water for industrial and eventually drinking purposes will help reduce the country's reliance on freshwater sources, which are becoming scarce in some parts of the country. The plant's development also aligns with the government's commitment to sustainability and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.