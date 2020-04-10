New Zealand’s second death linked to COVID-19

A woman in her nineties has passed away after contracting COVID-19, marking New Zealand’s second death linked to the infection.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says the woman passed away at Burwood Hospital in Christchurch yesterday.

“The woman was one of a group of 20 residents transferred from Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital to Burwood Hospital earlier in the week as part of the Canterbury District Health Board cluster management process.

“Those residents were relocated to a ward at Burwood to allow them to isolate together in a group bubble.”

Dr McElnay says the woman had experienced a number of common age-related health conditions prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

“Because of the current Alert Level 4, no family members were able to visit the woman in hospital in recent days and were not able to be present when she passed away. However, hospital staff were able to provide her with comfort and support.”

Total cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,283 after rising 44 overnight.

Dr McElnay says the new cases are made up of 23 confirmed cases and 21 probable cases.

“Fourteen of the new cases are linked to existing clusters,” Dr McElnay says

There have been no additional deaths and 373 people have recovered from COVID-19. This is up 56 from yesterday.

A total of 16 people remain in hospital including four in intensive care located in Middlemore, Waitemata and Wellington regional hospitals.

Two are in critical condition.

According to updated statistics by the Ministry of Health, there are still 100 Māori people with COVID-19. However, that may rise today once the ministry updates their website.

Forty percent of total cases have a direct link to overseas travel, 44 percent are a close contact of other confirmed cases and 2 percent are confirmed as community transmission.

“Fourteen percent are still under investigation,” says Dr McElnay.

Twelve clusters are still under investigation including the cluster in Matamata which now has 64 cases, the wedding in Bluff with 87 cases and Marist College in Auckland with 84.

More details on each case will be available on the Ministry of Health's website.