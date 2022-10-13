Newly funded asthma drug could be major lifesaver for Māori

A newly Pharmac-funded medicine has been released for people who suffer from severe respiratory diseases.

Asthma New Zealand says Fasenra has been a long time coming.

And it says having access to the new medicine could be lifesaving for many New Zealanders.

Asthma New Zealand chief executive Katheren Leitner says a significant number of Māori suffer from asthma, with the likelihood of being asthmatic 20% higher than other groups.

“If you are Māori, you are three times more likely to be hospitalised because of asthma," Leitner said.

With 120 New Zealanders losing their lives a year because of asthma, Fasenra is being compared to an Epipen (used for people having severe allergic reactions) for effectively reducing lung inflammation.

“Preventing that life-ending asthma episode - 39,000 Kiwis are suitable to go on to Fasenra,” Leitner said.

Leitner advises asthma sufferers that they should contact their GP and request an appointment to see if Fasenra is right for their condition.