Newlyweds: Portia and Renee Woodman-Wickliffe tie the knot

Photo / Instagram

Black Ferns Portia Woodman and Renee Wickliffe are celebrating their wedding.

The newlyweds shared photographs of their happy day on social media on Friday, with Woodman describing one of the images as her "Favourite Day Spam".

As the big day approached, an excited Woodman gave followers a sneak peek at a few of the wedding dresses she "didn't pick", keeping her final choice a surprise.

The fun-loving couple, who have been together since 2013, has decided they will go by the surname, Woodman-Wickliffe.