Ngā kete mātauranga on display in Tāmaki for Artweek

Tane obtaining baskets of knowledge from the heavens is the theme of 'The Three Kete of Knowledge' now on display on little High Court Street in Auckland as part of the annual Artweek celebrations, which kicks off this Friday.

The work is by Ashlee Tawhiti, an Auckland artist of Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Te Rangi who created her installation in collaboration with fellow artists Teare Turetahi and Paul Woodruffe as part of Changing lanes - a project to bring central laneways to life with art each year.

Art week allows newcomers and experts alike to immerse themselves in Auckland's diverse and vibrant contemporary art scene, at venues including galleries, public and private spaces, pop-ups and street art.

“The three baskets represent the story of Tāne ascending to the heavens, obtaining the baskets of knowledge and bringing them back down to us here on earth and sharing that knowledge.”

The 3 Kete of Knowledge

Te kete tuatea (pink)

Te kete-tuatea that contained knowledge of evil or makutu, which was harmful to mankind.

Te kete tuauri (brown)

Te kete-tuauri that held the knowledge of ritual, memory and prayer.

Te kete aronui (green)

Te kete-aronui that held all the knowledge that could help mankind.