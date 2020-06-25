Ngā Māhuri o Ngāti Hine opens doors of opportunity to young foresters

Ngāti Hine has welcomed 20 new forestry recruits who will plant over 200 hectares of Ngāti Hine lands this year, and complete Level 2 Forestry. The Ngā Māhuri o Ngāti Hine trainees come from as far afield as Hokianga, Kaikohe, Whangarei and Moerewa and have diverse experiences and backgrounds.

Ngāti Hine chairman Pita Tipene says this opens up opportunities for rangatahi and gives them real life experience.

"E mōhio ana rātou e mahi ana ratou mō Ngāti Hine te take, E mahi ana rātou hei kaitiaki mō te whenua me te wai. E tino ngakau nui ana rātou ki te tiaki i ō rātou whenua me te wai me ō rātou whānau koina te take e kaha ai rātou i roto i ngā mahi mō Ngāti Hine," Pita Tipene

After a 100% pass rate in last year's forestry training intake, 90% of the students found work.