Ngā Maunga Whakahī o Kaipara opens new offices

The opening of new premises for the post-settlement entity, Ngā Maunga Whakahī ki Kaipara, and the return of land holdings at Kaipātiki, widely known as Parakai, marks the return of Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara to one of its traditional strongholds.

Its relationship with Auckland Council is one of the tasks for the iwi, which has been at odds with the council over issues such as a proposed landfill at Dome Valley.

Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara kaumātua Glen Wilcox says Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara has long been without a true presence in the area.

"Kaipātiki is the very essence of Kaipara because the strength and spirit o Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara resides in the lifeforce of Kaipātiki."

Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara chair Dame Naida Glavish says obtaining a true balance of mana in managing Parakai in partnership with the council has been a long and arduous journey for the Iwi.

“ The council has always seen itself as the ultimate decision-maker and key authority in the management of whenua, so this has been an extremely difficult process for our people. Changing the westernised mindset is never easy.

"Ngā Maunga Whakahii refused to give up and we maintained our momentum and kept the kōrero going, which helped us take another step towards equality in this relationship.”

‘Te Whare Oranga’ located at the heart of the Parakai community will provide whānau with a centralised hub of support and help streamline access to a variety of services. The surrounding environment offers a whānau-friendly space with parks and recreational activities for tamariki.

Glavish says it's a place the iwi can call home base.

"For tomorrow's generation, and indeed, the unborn Ngāti Whātua child. That's its purpose."