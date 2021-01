Ngā Reo o Rātana, the seven bands that lead the Morehu to the worship service and temple at Ratana Pā, is considered one of the major elements of the Ratana Church.

The Morehu says Ngā Reo played at the beginning and conclusion of all of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Ratana's works when he was alive. But what are some of the challenges for Ngā Reo o Ratana these days?