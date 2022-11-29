Ngā Taonga Toi a Te Waka Toi Awards celebrate Māori artistic excellence

The Ngā Taonga Toi a Te Waka Toi 2022 Awards, which honour creative achievement in both traditional and modern Māori arts, were held over the weekend and aired on the organization's YouTube account.

The recipients of the Ngā Manu Pīrere, the emerging Māori artist award, were announced, with three people sharing the emerging Māori artist award.

Ngamako Rota, (Waikato, Ngati Mahuta), was nurtured in Te Ao Māori and employs her artistic flair in performing arts and kapa haka.

She says she is “curious about kapa haka and wanting to really deepen my understanding of the art form of kapa haka and also the art form of performance in a Pākehā outlook and merging those two worlds together and seeing what's there because I know there's so much there.”

Rota wanted to focus her efforts on film and is aiming to do some contemporary art exhibitions in the future.

Ming Ranginui (Te Ati Haunui a Pāpārangi) grew up in an artistic background with her mother a photographer and used that experience to create a piece of art inspired by her grandmother who converted a Daihatsu car into a home.

"Trust in yourself'

“My Nan's taste is over the top and out the gate and I take inspiration from that. I often will have an idea and then convince myself it's really bad and then ultimately go back to it because it's actually good.

“So you just need to trust in yourself and I think the hardest thing to do is start. You just have to start. I put it off my whole time at university until my last year to actually begin because I was too afraid. I think it is a really vulnerable thing to make art and share it.”

P. Walters (Ngāti Kuri) is an artist who explores the detrimental effects of colonisation by using the imagery of and text of European and Christian themes and applying a Māori context.

“I'm very angry with how the state of this place is going and just collectively as a species. It's so detrimental to this planet and to everything all life on this planet and it's not taken seriously enough and it's not addressed enough, it's not genuinely embraced as a problem."

“I try to communicate through my work, through my mahi. Take this seriously. Your grandkids aren't going to have a planet, aren't gonna have a home.”

A total of 16 Māori artists from various creative fields were honoured for their contributions to Ngā Toi Māori.