Ngā Tūmanako leaders return to heartland Rarotonga

Ngā Tūmanako rehearse for their part in the Cook Islands celebration



The reigning Te Matatini champions, Ngā Tūmanako, are in Rarotonga on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Heritage and Te Matatini. They were invited to attend and to help celebrate the anniversary of the Cook Islands constitution.

Senior member Raniera Kaio is happy to be able to head beyond the borders to represent Māori.

“Nga taamitanga o te wa, ena kaupapa mate karauna, mate kowhiori e whakakapura ana I te ao, huri te ao na reira e waimaria ana a Ngā Tūmanako kia tae a tinana mai “

“With the problems of the time, with Covid-19 taking over the world, we are very fortunate to be here,” he said

Those sentiments were shared by tutor Kawariki Morgan.

“Whakahirahira rawa atu tenei haerenga mai o Nga Tumanako ki Rarotonga. Ka tahi I te mea e kapi ana te rerenga atu o nga whenua o te ao, I tua atu I konei. No matou te maringa nui.”

Whole group vaccinated

“Nga Tūmanako’s arrival here is very special. First because there are no flights to the rest of the world, other than here. We’re very lucky.”

With Covid-19 at the forefront of everyone's mind, a decision was made for the entire travelling party to be vaccinated. Tutor Reikura Kahi committed to keep all whānau safe during the pandemic.

“Katoa mātou, kua oti ia matou te wero koina tetahi o nga whainga. Ki te whakawhiti matou ki konei me arai kaua ia matou noa iho, engari ko rātou hoki”

“All of us are vaccinated, that was one of our aims. If we were to come here, we wanted to ensure to protect not only ourselves but them [the Cook Islanders] as well.”

The trip is not only for business and the leaders are happy to be able to return to Rarotonga, to strengthen their connection to their home

“No konei maua ko Reikura, a whakapapa nei, tō māua karani papa no konei. No reira he hokinga mai ki te kainga “

The return home

“Reikura and I are from here, our grandfather was from here. So it is a return home.”

“Ae! Tenei whenua, he hoki ki te ūkaipo. No reira ka hoki mai ana maua k otaku tungāne me te whānau, ka rongo I tera wairua

“Yes! This place - it’s a return to our home. So when my brother and I come back here, we definitely feel that connection.”