Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards 2020 two-hour special tonight at 7pm

By Te Ao - Māori News

The stars have aligned with the rescheduled Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards 2020 now taking place this evening on Māori Television. 

The awards, which were originally scheduled for Auckland last month with a live audience of 500, were postponed with the government’s announcement of Covid-19 alert level three.

With this limiting options for a traditional awards ceremony, Māori Television sent production crews to the homes and communities of finalists and observed them celebrating with friends and whānau.

A special two-hour broadcast with 27 finalists and 11 categories broadcasts on all Māori Television platforms at 7pm tonight, Saturday 19 September.

The finalists are:

Te Whetū Tārake o te Rangi Award - Acknowledging those who made an outstanding contribution to the community during COVID lockdown:

  • Takahitia Korowira
  • Otara COVID-19 CBNZ Response Team
  • Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency


Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers – inspirational rangatahi proactive in social and community situations, motivating and encouraging others:

  • Jessie Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāpuhi)
  • Irihapeti Edwards (Ngāti Manawa, Ngapuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa)
  •  Jessica Rose Collins (Ngāti Porou)


Te Ururangi Award for Education – trailblazers making a significant contribution to the development of mātauranga Māori – Māori knowledge:

  • Prof Dr Rangi Mātāmua (Ngāi Tūhoe)
  •  Āni Wainui (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui)
  • Rawiri Wright (Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu)


Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment – creative professionals leading the way in literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts:

  • Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Manu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Haua)
  • Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi)
  •  Shane Cotton (Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Hine and Te Uri Taniwha)


Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health and Science – healthcare and science experts dedicated to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of New Zealanders:

  • Lady Tureiti Moxon (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu, Kāi Tahu)
  • Dr Lily Fraser (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Māmoe, Waitaha)
  • Dr Matire Harwood (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Rangi, Te Mahurehure, Ngāti Hine)


Te Waitā Award for Sport – extraordinary men and women who are excelling in the sporting arena both at home and abroad:

  • Kiwi Campbell (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau A Apanui)
  • Holly Robinson (Ngāi Tahu)
  •  Lindsay Tait (Te Rarawa)


Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community – showcasing Māori groups and organisations that play a vital role in enhancing the social, economic, cultural, and environmental prosperity of their rohe (region):

  • Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae
  • S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho
  • VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai


Te Toi o Ngā Rangi - Lifetime Achievement Award – an individual who demonstrates exemplary achievements in his or her field as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation – game changers in their field making an impact and driving our economy and society forward:

  • Blanche Morrogh (Ngāti Kuri and Te Rarawa)
  • Greg Summerton (Rākaihautū, Ngāi Tahu, Waitaha, Ngāti Māmoe)
  • Pania Tyson-Nathan (Ngāti Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu)


Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga – individuals championing the revitalisation of the Māori language and culture:

  • Hana O’Regan (Kāti Rakiāmoa, Kāti Ruahikihiki, Kāi Tūāhuriri, Kāti Waewae)
  • Quinton Hita (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Taranaki)
  • Hinewehi Mohi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe)


Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award – the overall winner selected from the finalists who demonstrate exemplary achievements in his or her field, as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories