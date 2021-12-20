Ngaa Marae Toopuu releases documentary about its mahi supporting Kingitanga

Ngaa Marae Toopuu's livestream. Credit: Facebook/Ngaa Marae Toopuu.

A documentary that chronicles the birth of Ngaa Marae Toopuu, a group representing marae within the Tainui waka region, premiered live on Facebook.

The origins of Ngaa Marae Toopuu stem back to November 5, 1976 when a large gathering was convened on Tūrangawaewae Marae to decide the formation of a confederation of marae derived from the subtribes of the Tainui people.

Ngaa Marae Toopuu chairman Brad Totorewa says the documentary was created to tell the story of the group's establishment.

"Dame Te Arikinui Te Atairangi Kāhu met Whati Tāmati and other noted elders of the iwi such as Pumi Taituha to discuss creating a movement designed to strengthen the Kīngitanga."

"While it was established in 1976, the groundwork began in 1974."

"Our elders at that time felt that the strength of the iwi to maintain and uplift the Kīngitanga was waning, so they established Ngaa Marae Toopuu as a vehicle to re-engage marae and to sit as a mechanism to support Te Arikinui in her mahi, which has now passed to Kīngi Tūheitia."

The main purview of Ngaa Marae Toopuu today is the strengthening of tikanga. Brad says within the tribal structure Ngaa Marae Toopuu occupies a unique place.

"Business is business. But what Ngaa Marae Toopuu does is insert tikanga into the many arms of the tribe, so that they don't disregard the very important role that tikanga must play in the way that Tainui does business."

The documentary, produced by Ngāwai Paki and Te Oko Horoi Totorerewa, features many of the current leaders of the iwi including Mamae Takerei and Rāhui Papa.

Totorewa says he was apprehensive at first about the documentary, as some issues had been aired that weren't necessarily issues the whole motu needed to hear about.

"There are issues around different characters butting heads and disagreements but that's ok. There are lessons to be learned there."