Ngāi Tahu Holdings appoints new CEO

Ngāi Tahu Holdings chief operating officer and former Ngāi Tahu Seafood chair Craig Ellison (no Ngāi Tahu) has been appointed as the new chief executive of Ngāi Tahu Holdings for 10 months from December.

Ellison’s appointment comes as Ngāi Tahu Holdings’ current chief executive, Mike Pohio, becomes Ngāi Tahu Holdings chairman.

Formerly a professional director, Ellison stepped away from a full governance portfolio to take up a fixed-term role of chief operating officer in 2020.

“I feel being able to step up and do this work for my iwi is a great privilege especially during such a crucial period of time,” he says.

“I will be drawing on my extensive governance experience, as well as my time as chief operating officer and am committed to growing the success story of Ngāi Tahu Holdings,” Ellison says.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings chair Mark Tume says the board is pleased to be drawing on Ellison’s expertise at this time of global economic uncertainty and volatility. He has been one of the key figures in securing a turnaround for Ngāi Tahu Holdings over the past year and his skills and well-demonstrated leadership will be an asset in the chief executive role.

“Bringing Craig to the role means we have an experienced leader who has already demonstrated skill and commitment to steering the organisation onward and upward.”