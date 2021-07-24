Ngāi Tahu partners with Datacom to create pathways for rangatahi interested in tech sector 

Photo Credit / Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

More young Māori will have a pathway into the technology sector after Ngāi Tahu and NZ technology company Datacom signed off on a strategic partnership.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu CEO, Arihia Bennett, said the partnership will provide opportunities for Ngāi Tahu whānau to take advantage of new and emerging technologies.

“This partnership will help us to identify and share leading technology solutions with hapū and whānau across the Ngāi Tahu takiwā (tribal region)," Bennett said in a statement.

“We’re particularly excited to create and discover new opportunities to support our rangatahi to build a career in the technology sector. By working together at a mana to mana level, we can weave new technologies into our operations and share insights into Te Ao Māori with Datacom.”

The partnership will see Datacom offer training and placements for Ngāi Tahu rangatahi, and support Ngāi Tahu with developing the tribal council’s technical capability.

“By working with Ngāi Tahu, Datacom sees this partnership as an opportunity to enable more young Māori mokopuna to find a pathway into the tech sector. We are actively working to create opportunities to consider a career in the sector and to see organisations where they thrive and won’t have to leave their identity at the door,” Datacom Group CEO Greg Davidson said.