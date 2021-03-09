Ngāi Tahu 'TikTokker' hits one million followers with comedic sketches

"Silly sketches" Gemma Weston first made for her friends and family to have a good laugh have turned her into a TikTok star/

Weston, from Ngāi Tahu, has forged her own audience with her sketch comedy, which has resulted in tens of millions of views, over 15 million likes and, more recently, passing the milestone of one million followers.

“I just enjoy doing silly sketches, kinda making a fool of myself in a way,” Weston says.

During a time of extreme boredom at the start of the first lockdown last year, Weston created a TikTok account, to which she uploaded comedic sketches that she had been making for a few years for friends and family.

“My sister-in-law suggested I make an account, so I downloaded it and, yeah, I didn’t think I would gain the popularity that I have gained.”